Zimbabwe, EU Step Up Dialogue

21 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The second session of the Zimbabwe and European Union formal dialogue that is now at ministerial level began in Harare this afternoon.

The meeting is being co-chaired by Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister July Moyo and EU's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen. In his opening remarks Minister Moyo said the dialogue offered an opportunity for frank discussion on areas of mutual understanding and those they disagree. The first session that was held in June at officials levels.

