South Africa: SAPS Intensifies Efforts On Crimes Against Women, Children

22 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An Intelligence led operation comprising a team of experts from various units within the South African Police Service (SAPS) has led to the rescue of two women believed to be kept against their will in Arcadia, Pretoria.

"The women aged 19 and 21 years were allegedly forced into prostitution for several months.

"The latest discovery brings the total number of women rescued from abduction and human trafficking circles in the same area to nine in recent weeks," SAPS said in a statement on Friday.

In the latest operation, a team comprising detectives from the organised crime unit: narcotics section, members of the Public Order Police (POPS) and Visible Policing had been following up on intelligence gathered information on drug and human trafficking in the area.

During the search and seizure operation at an identified address, members discovered the two women who allege they had been kept against their will and lured into a life of prostitution and drugs.

"Two men who were previously arrested by the SAPS and were out on bail were immediately apprehended and the women taken to a place of safety. Last week, a third man believed to be working with the pair was also arrested in Kempton Park," SAPS said.

According to the SAPS, three cellphones belonging to the suspects have been taken in for further processing.

"Two of three suspects will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, 25th November 2019.

"The third suspect has already appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court, he will appear again on Monday, 9th of December 2019 for formal bail application."

The Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in the Service, Major General Bafana Linda, has applauded the team for prioritising the safety of women, children and vulnerable groups.

"With the launch of the 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children upon us, we have intensified our efforts in hunting down perpetrators of Gender-Based-Violence.

"We thank our dedicated officers for tracing and tracking down these suspects who are linked to other cases of abduction and human trafficking. We have embarked on a nationwide search where we are tracing perpetrators of crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups with the aim of bringing those perpetrators before court to answer to the crimes they have committed," SAPS said.

The SAPS has called on all South African to end the Violence Against Women, Children and Vulnerable groups by downloading the MySAPS App or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Members of the public are reminded that they may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

