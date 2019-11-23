South Africa: DA Wants Answers On Bathabile Dlamini's New Appointment

22 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The DA has penned several parliamentary questions for Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu about the appointment of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to the interim board of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA).

"My first objective is to understand the full facts of Bathabile Dlamini's appointment as chairperson of the interim board of the SHRA. To this end, I submitted eight parliamentary questions to the Minister on Tuesday, which she is obliged, by law, to answer within 10 days," DA MP Emma Powell told News24 on Friday.

The SHRA is the regulatory body responsible for regulating, capacitating, and investing in the social housing sector. The authority administers the subsidies available to social housing and associated norms and standards.

The authority was established in August 2010 by the Minister of Human Settlements as per the Social Housing Act, No 16 of 2008. The SHRA is a public entity in terms of Schedule 3A of the Public Finance Management Act, No 29 of 1999 (PFMA), News24 reported.

Based on the minister's response to the parliamentary questions, Powell said she would consider lodging complaints with the Public Protector and Public Service Commission, based on legislative compliance in the appointment of Dlamini.

"The DA will also explore challenging the legality of this appointment on the basis of its reasonableness.

"The courts have previously found, in instances such as the [former National Prosecuting Authority boss] Menzi Simelane matter, that appointments in the public service have to be rational," Powell added.

News24 previously reported that in an interview on Radio 702, human settlements, water and sanitation department spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Dlamini's role would be at policy level, and that she would not deal with the SHRA budget.

Mgitywa told the Mail & Guardian last week that the minister would make an announcement on board appointments to entities under her mandate at the appropriate time.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.