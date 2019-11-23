Zimbabwe: Miekles Group Sells Its Harare Hotel for U.S.$20 Million

Photo: 263Chat
Meikles limited.
23 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MEIKLES Limited Friday issued a circular to shareholders seeking approval for the disposal of the Harare Meikles Hotel to ASB Hospitality Zimbabwe, a group company of Albwardy Investment LLC of Dubai for US$20 million.

The disposal of the hotel will provide benefits to a broad range of stakeholders such as an increase in the group's profitability due to lower debt funding requirements from the continual capital expenditure to fund the ongoing refurbishment and upgrade of the plush facility.

In a statement to shareholders, Meikles Group said this was to allow the hotel to compete with other leading hotels in Southern Africa.

"The investment will finance the modernisation of the whole operation, as well as general infrastructure improvements, which will restore it to international Five-Star standards," said the group.

"A strengthened Meikles' balance sheet that will allow the Group to unlock considerable value to all of Meikles' shareholders, and the transformation of the Meikles Hotel, under the ultimate ownership of Albwardy Investment, into a leading regional hotel."

The group added, "This will secure the long-term viability of the hotel and its associated businesses, as well dramatically enhancing and improving Harare's Central Business District."

The hospitality company said the move was also to ensure the growth of the Meikles Hotel business to attract a far broader clientele of business and leisure customers as part of the Albwardy Investment business model.

Commenting on the Transaction, John Moxon, Executive Chairman of Meikles, said the acquisition of the iconic Meikles Hotel by Albwardy Investment was a "win-win" for all stakeholders.

"The Group's financial position is further strengthened and allows Meikles to invest in its broader business portfolio, whilst the entrance of a leading global hotel and hospitality group of the calibre of Albwardy Investment provides security and long-term sustainability for Zimbabwe as a growing regional hub for tourism and business," he said.

Laurie Ward, Director of Albwardy Investment's hospitality portfolio, said Meikles Hotel provides a unique opportunity to invest in Zimbabwe's leisure and business markets as a first mover.

"The refurbishment of this strategic asset will bring much needed investment into Harare and profile both the city and country on the international stage."

Established in 1915, the Meikles is the largest five-star hotel in Central Harare, Zimbabwe, with 312 guest bedrooms, two restaurants and high-quality leisure facilities.

The hotel has over the past two decades been impacted by relatively low occupancy rates and a subsequent lack of investment in refurbishment and back of house services.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.