Kenya: 24 People Dead in West Pokot Landslides

Nairobi — At least 24 people were killed Saturday in landslide calamities reported in West Pokot, local authorities said.

The tragedies occurred in remote villages of Nyarkulian and Papua where up to 15 people were thought to have been buried alive.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello told journalists 12 bodies had been recovered. A search for more bodies was underway by the Kenya Red Cross, security forces and locals.

"The challenge we are having is the heavy rains but we are determined to do our best in the search and rescue," a senior police officer said.

Deputy President William Ruto sent condolences to the affected families, "Sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the West Pokot landslide. May God give you peace and comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of this great loss. We urge those in vulnerable areas to be on alert during this period of the short rains."