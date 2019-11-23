Kenya: Death Toll in West Pokot Landslides Rises to 24

Photo: Oscar Kakai/ NATION MEDIA GROUP
The rains have destroyed a huge section of the Kitale-Lodwar road.
23 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Oscar Kakai

Twelve bodies, including seven children, have been recovered in the West Pokot landslides.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said Saturday morning that the death toll is at 24.

More follows.

