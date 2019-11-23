Nigeria: We're Addressing Your Concerns - Govt to U.S. Investors

23 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Federal Government has assured existing and potential American investors of its readiness to address the problems of corruption, political instability and insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, stated this at the 2019 USA-Nigeria Business and Investment Summit held in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The three-day event, which ended on Friday night, was organised by the Nigerian consulate in Atlanta in collaboration with the ministry to promote investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The forum also provided a platform for private and public sector players from both countries to exchange, compare policies, network and review economic relations, among others.

It attracted officials of the host state of Georgia, American business leaders and entrepreneurs, and government representatives from Nigeria at the federal and state levels.

Addressing participants at the forum, Adebayo said the government was mindful of the challenges in the country's investment and business environment and was making concerted efforts to tackle them.

The minister, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Infrastructure Investment and Policy Matters, Mr. Olajide Bamidele, highlighted various reform initiatives by the government to further ease the country's business environment and protect investments.

He said Nigeria's improvement in the latest World Bank ease of doing business index, which has seen the country move 15 steps upward, was evidence of the government's efforts. (NAN)

