Kenya: Singer Akothee Hospitalised

23 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Popular Kenyan singer Akothee was on Thursday hospitalised days after returning from Dubai.

Akothee told appraised her Instagram fans on her condition and warned blogs from exaggerating the condition.

"This life, you can only occupy one bed at a time, bloggers don't scare my family and fans, I am not dead! My system just shut down, I will be back," she posted on her Instagram page.

This life ,you can only occupy one bed at a time, Bloggers dont scare my family and fans , I am not dead! my system just shut down ,I will be back 🙏🏾🙏🏾

The singer did not reveal why she was hospitalised. Thousands of her fans wished her well.

moniekarocho commented , "Quick recovery Madam Boss". bresh2012 posted," pole your going to be well".

aimedukzegmail.co said, "Take care of ur self we love u". alex_mwakideu commented, "@akotheekenya Bebinna! Even in your sickness you kill us with deadly captions! Get well soon sweetie."

anjele.comedian added, " May God step up your system in Jesus name."

