Kenya: Floods Displace 40 Families in Bomet

At least 40 families have been displaced at a trading centre in Bomet County following floods.

Thirty residential houses, eight business premises and four pit latrines have been submerged in flood water following heavy rains pounding the area.

Several houses had their roofs blown off by strong winds in Kapkwen trading centre in Chepalungu sub county on Friday. Bomet County government has dispatched a grader and an excavator to unblock drainages.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the County Executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health said the county is opening up drainages to avoid a possible outbreak of water borne diseases.

He said stagnant water, being a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes, could expose residents to the risk of contracting malaria.

Nyangores MCA Andrew Maritim appealed to well-wishers including the Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian agencies to come to the aid of the affected families.

"The families require support, there is fear that further damages to property could be experienced owing to the rains pounding the area," said Mr Maritim.

Mr Maritim said poor drainage coupled by the fact that contractors had not erected culverts on the Silibwet- Kapkwen, Bomet- Kapkwen- Kaplong roads had worsened the situation.

"We moved our children to safe grounds early in the morning when the water seeped into semi-permanent houses at Kapkwen trading centre," said Ms Irene Chebet.

On Thursday night property worth millions of shillings were destroyed after several homes around Itembe airstrip were submerged in water.

"Apart from loss of property, there is fear of an outbreak of water borne diseases," said Stanley Cheruiyot, a businessman.

Itembe Location Chief Stanley Ngetich said Kenya Power Company had to switch off a transformer in the area which was emitting sparks on Friday night for fear that it would explode as a result of the heavy rains.