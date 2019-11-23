South Africa: 7 KZN Teachers Expelled for Sexual Misconduct

23 November 2019
News24Wire
By Nicole Mccain

Seven teachers and one administrator, who face allegations of sexual misconduct, are being expelled by the KwaZulu-Natal department of education.

This was announced by the department's spokesperson Kwazi Mshengu in a statement on Friday, citing the expulsions as part of "a continuous effort of cleansing" the department. The decision comes after the department had "exhausted all internal disciplinary processes", according to the statement.

"It is important to mention that the majority of teachers in KwaZulu-Natal are role models to learners, and they inspire and encourage learners to strive for greatness and fullest potential. We do, however, have a few educators who continue to disappoint in terms of their behaviour in as far as sexual misconduct is concern."

The staff were given a fair disciplinary hearing before they were expelled, the statement read.

Mshengu adds: "Children should be safe at school and with their teachers. Teachers and other adults supervising young people build up trust through their close contact every day. So, it is particularly damaging when that trust is abused or broken, and sexually inappropriate behaviour takes place."

