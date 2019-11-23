South Africa: Sting Operation Busts 'Fraudulent' Licensing Officials

Five people including vehicle testing examiners, licensing officials and a driving school operator - have been arrested in Limpopo for fraudulently issuing drivers licenses.

Three arrests came after a sting operation, involving the Hawks, at the Sibasa driver licence testing centre in Thohoyandou, confirmed Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Officers of the RTMC's national traffic anti-corruption unit received a tip-off indicating that drivers licenses were being fraudulently issued to applicants for a fee. The officers enlisted the help of the Limpopo division of the Hawks to stage a sting operation at the testing centre, which saw them arresting a driving school operator and two examiners - a man and a woman - on Friday.

During the operation, officers also seized relevant documents. The suspects have been detained at Thohoyandou police station and are expected to appear in court next week.

In another operation on Friday, three vehicle testing examiners were arrested for a second time, in Marble Hall, for fraudulently issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates for vehicles that they had never tested.

The arrests took place at a private vehicle testing station, which was previously raided by the anti-corruption unit and the Hawks. The suspects were on bail following an arrest for similar allegations last month.

"Another two suspects are being sought in connection with these allegations," Zwane says.

Around 30 vehicle examiners were arrested in Limpopo last month on charges of fraud relating to the issuing of vehicle road-worthiness certificates.

"Corruption and fraud are a major influence in the high number of road fatalities in the country and the RTMC has prioritised this crime in efforts to make South African roads safe. Members of the public to assist by reporting suspected bribery, fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800 or by emailing ntacu@rtmc.co.za," Zwane adds.

