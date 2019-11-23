South Africa: DA Holds First Fedex Meeting Since Election of Steenhuisen As Interim Leader

The DA leadership is calling for the embattled SAA to be put under business rescue.

The party said SAA is losing an estimated R52m per day, making it a ticking time bomb. The matter was discussed during the DA's two-day Federal Executive [FedEx] meeting, which is the first one since John Steenhuisen was elected as interim federal leader and Ivan Meyer as interim federal chairperson.

"The only sustainable solution is to seek part or full privatisation of the beleaguered state owned entity and we call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a firm stance against his union friends in favour of economic stability," party spokesperson, Solly Malatsi said in a statement on Saturday.

Malatsi said the party's interim leadership had also committed to rebuild, refocus and reconnect with the people of South Africa.

"The FedEx was unanimous in giving its full support to and confidence in the leadership, and fully endorsed the new direction in which the party will head towards the 2021 local government elections and beyond," said Malatsi.

Steenhuisen and Meyer promised to take the party back to its basics and re-establish "clear blue water" between the DA and other political parties and their respective offers to the electorate.

"It was laid down that members of FedEx and the party as a whole should, even during moments of debate and disagreement, always maintain a culture of respect, openness and transparency. Now is the time for greater discipline in our unity of purpose. Now is a time for big ideas and big principles - not big personalities

"The recent report released by the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, highlighted the DA governance difference, with 70% of Departments in the Western Cape receiving clean audits. This means that public money is being used carefully for service delivery and development, and not stolen.

Malatsi said the FedEx "particularly congratulated Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, the Western Cape MEC for Health, as being the only Health MEC in the country to receive a clean audit."

Economy

The party raised concerns about the economy that "remains the single biggest threat to a shared, prosperous future for all".

"Runaway unemployment rates, the collapse of SOEs, and growing inequality signal that the status quo remains. Our job is to work hard to provide hope and opportunity to the over 10 million unemployed South Africans."

Malatsi said the nomination of councillor Funzi Ngobeni was also endorsed as the DA's candidate to replace outgoing City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

"We have noted that the EFF will field a mayoral candidate and we assume the ANC will do the same," he said.

"We are confident that we have the support of our formal coalition partners, and we will work together to ensure that Johannesburg does not fall back into the hands of coalition of corruption, as is the case in Nelson Mandela Bay," Malatsi said.

Source: News24