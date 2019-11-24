Nigeria: 2Baba, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, DJ Spinall, Joeboy Win At AFRIMA 2019

Lagos — The Grammy Album of the Year nominee, Burna Boy, alongside Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Joeboy and DJ Spinall on Sunday won awards in various categories at the just concluded sixth All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos.

Burna Boy's 'African Giant' won the Album of the Year; he also won the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa for his song "Ye", while Wizkid's song - Fever - featuring Tiwa Savage, won the Song of the Year.

Other Nigerian entertainers who took home several awards include Tiwa Savage who won the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa for her song "One"; Joeboy who won the Best African Duo or Group in African Pop for his song "Baby" and DJ Spinall who won the African DJ of the Year.

Daily Trust reports that Kel P also won the Producer of the Year for Burna Boy's song "On the Low."

Other winners at the AFRIMA 2019 awards held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels in Lagos are:

Innocent 2Baba Idibia (Nigeria) - Special Recognition Award and Best Artiste Duo or Group in African Contemporary (Oyi)

Stonebwoy (Ghana) - Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall for his song - 'Tuff Seed'

Nadia Nakai (South Africa) - Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa and Best African Rapper/Lyricist

Rash Band (Kenya) - Best Artiste in Duo or Group in African Rock

Awilo Longomba (Congo) - Special Recognition Award

Yann'Sine (Morocco) - Best Male Artist in Northern Africa

Nasty C (South Africa) - Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Artiste of the Year

Sauti Sol (Kenya) - Best African Duo or Group Band

Manno Beats (Chad/Haiti) - Best African Act in the Diaspora

Director Kenny (Tanzania) - Best African Video

Details later...

Download Daily Trust News App