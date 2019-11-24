Tanzania: Implementation of Rea Projects Set to Boost Economic Development

RURAL Energy Board (REB) has been impressed by implementation of the Rural Electrification Project Phase Three which is supposed to end by December 31, this year.

The board has been going through a number of projects countrywide to see how successful they have been implemented since the government is determined to ensure rural electrification contributes to the improved socio-economic development.

REB Chairman, Mr Julius Kalolo during his tour to inspect implementation of Rural Electrification Project Phase Three, round one insisted on the need for contractors of the projects to abide to the terms of agreements so that they are done on time.

He said time extension will be the last thing they would advocate for, because it will mean delay to the public who are in dire need of the energy as well as derailing government commitment to avail electricity as pledged.

A number of initiatives are being undertaking, whereas recently, the Chairman of the technical committee of the Rural Energy Board (REB), Eng Styden Rwebangira instructed on the use of read-board gadgets for electrical installation, which is an alternative of wiring so that all listed in the projects are covered.

The directives were issued when he met with contractors, Tanesco managers, and Rural Energy Authority (REA), officials in Tanga Region after inspection of the electrification projects in the area, with the ultimate goal being timely completion of the Rural Electrification Project Phase Three, round one.

He said contractors must ensure that they install Read-boards, popularly known as UMETA, with free 250 units which have been guaranteed by the government for residents who do not have electricity wiring in their houses but are in need of energy.

Eng Rwebangira was impressed by the implementation of the project in the region, but called for speed up of distribution of the Read-board gadgets. He said despite the fact that contractors are running short of installation and connection wires that are needed for the rural electrification infrastructure, measures have been taken to resolve the situation.

The ministry of energy met with suppliers and manufacturers of the electrical wiring to address the challenge of equipment so that the projects can be completed on time.

"I insist on timely completion of the Rural Electrification Project Phase Three, round one as planned, which is by December 31, 2019, to give room for round two of the project to take off in January 2020" said Eng Rwebangira in one of his inspection tours.

He warned contractors who will not complete their projects as per agreed terms, saying chances are they might miss tenders for the supply of rural electrification project, phase three round two when they are up for grab. Acting REA Technical Services Director, Eng Jones Olotu insisted on the need for contractors to ensure that all equipment requirements are on site before the start of the rainy season.

Director of Njarita project, Michael Njarita said much as they are planning to finish the project by December 31, shortage of electrical wire and change of weather patterns have made them meet 67.8 per cent of their target so far.

In Simiyu Region, Rural Energy Board (REB) has given a 14-day ultimatum to White City Guangdong JV LTD contractor to ensure construction of all electric infrastructure and installation in Simiyu region are done.

The contractor has been instructed to ensure all poles and cable installation in all districts of Simiyu Region are fixed with the infrastructure as the government wants smooth implementation of the electrification projects. REB Chairman, Mr Julius Kalolo gave the directive during his tour to inspect implementation of Rural Electrification Project Phase Three, round one in Simiyu Region.

He said the villages which have electricity under the project are 54 out of the 152 projected, saying the number is not impressive at all. Adv Kalolo said his board will take stern legal action should the contractor fail to hand over the project on time, and advised them to see how best they will meet the target.

"I want the contractor to submit the work plan which will state and indicate clearly availability of workforce and equipment supply and the electrification schedule per village" said the REB Board Chairman. Moreover, he directed all contractors of the electrification projects to observe safety and security guidelines of their employees as well as environment safety measures.

"They should come up with the best practice on how they will support their casual laborers when they are involved in an accident during the course of their jobs, and there must be records of their upkeep" he said REB Director, Dr Andrew Komba instructed the contractor to speed up efforts so that construction of the infrastructure for electrification is complete by December 31, this year as per the agreement.

Dr Komba called on Simiyu regional and district authorities to join forces to ensure the projects of rural electrification are implemented as scheduled.

Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Jumanne Sagini said many industries are lined up for construction, therefore there is need to increase installation and connectivity of electricity infrastructure to attain the national industrial drive strategy.