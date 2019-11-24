Tanzania: African Court - What Deters State Parties to Protocol From Making Declarations

ONE of the major questions that went unanswered after the fourth African Judicial Dialogue held at Munyonyo, Uganda recently was why most states have not nodded for the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (Af- CHPR) to receive cases from NGOs and individuals.

Several senior officials of the Pan African Court as well as from the African Union (AU) Commission took time to remind country representatives of the importance of countries to do so.

If really human rights are to be safeguarded by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of AfCHPR (The Protocol).

AfCHPR Registrar, Dr Robert Enno says that only nine of the 30 State Parties to the Protocol had made the declaration recognising the competence of the Court to receive cases from NGOs and individuals, Tanzania being one of them. It is Tanzania also that offered the AU seat of the Court at Arusha.

Other states are Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Malawi and Tunisia. The 30 states that have ratified the Protocol are Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon and Chad.

He mentioned others as Côte d'Ivoire, Comoros, Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Lesotho, Mali, Malawi, Mozambique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Niger, Rwanda, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, South Africa, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda.

The Protocol that was adopted by member states of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998 came into force on 25th January 2004. The Court is a continental court established by African countries to ensure of protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights. President of the Pan African Court, Justice Sylvain Ore did not waste an opportunity presented to him in the presence of Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni during the opening of the Dialogue to touch on the matter and tout states, including Uganda, to deposit their respective declarations.

After speaking on how the seasoned leader has been committed to safeguard human right by attending the Dialogue in person, passed laws on fight against money laundering, on domestic violence, prohibition of female genital mutilation and Equal Opportunity Commission, among others, Justice Ore turned on the depositing the declaration.

"You and your country deserve, in this respect, a crown braided with stars. But it seems to me that the brilliance of this crown would shine with incomparable brilliance if it were accompanied by the tiara of the State Declaration provided for in Article 24-6 of the Protocol, establishing the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights, allowing individuals and non-governmental organisations to directly petition the Court".

"This would actually be an extension of justice that you have promoted in your Constitution, which contains a true Charter of Human Rights," President Ore told President Museveni.

If the call is heeded, it remains to be put into practice by the president and his counterparts from the AU member countries that have already ratified the Protocol but stop shot of depositing the required declaration. In his speech, however, President Museveni did not touch on the matter.

Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission and who was also present at the Dialogue, he says, adding that the African continent has witnessed decades of numerous human rights challenges resulting from a diverse range of factors, saying they include, among others, war, poverty, corruption, autocratic governance and exclusion of women.

It is against that background, he notes, that the AU member states solemnly resolved to promote and safeguard freedom, justice, equality and human dignity in Africa by putting in place instruments and mechanisms to enforce the values.

"This commitment of our heads of state and government paved the way for adoption and ratification of the African Charter of Human and Peoples' Rights and its protocols. These instruments represent the foundation stone of the African Human Rights System. They are unique to other continental and global human rights instruments because they cover internationally accepted human rights standards while also recognizing unique African values peculiar to our continent," says Ambassador Quartey.

The instruments, he adds, provide for civil and political rights, social, economic and cultural rights, peoples' and group rights with clear duties and responsibilities of each individual in the societies. He says they are instruments that everyone should be proud and cherish their existence.

He seized the opportunity to call on member states to ratify, domesticate and implement all AU human rights and shared values.

"This is also an opportunity to remind our member states on the need to fully implement all decisions and recommendations made by all AU organs with human rights mandate. This will provide the political support that is needed to build human rights system that is effective and strong. A system that is respectful and trusted by the African people," says the deputy chairperson.

He put special emphasis on the role of grass-root actors, namely the African civil society organizations, the youth and women, whom he said over and above the activities of states, are doing a remarkable work of sensitisation and mobilisation among the various strata of the population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their efforts exerted often under difficult conditions cement and strengthen the resilience of African people and their hold on shaping their own destiny. Mr Nouhou Diallo, the Deputy Registrar of the Af- CHPR, drummed for states not to hesitate depositing declarations so that individuals and NGOs could file cases with the Court directly.

He noted that fear to do so was unfounded, saying that Burkina Faso deposited very early but only three cases have been filed against the state and there are no complaints.

The lawyer says there might be lack of political will on the part of some states, and it is upon stakeholders, such as the media, to push them to reach a decision to deposit the declaration recognizing the competence of the Court to receive cases from NGOs and individuals.

The Court may receive cases filed by the African Commission of Human and Peoples' Rights, State parties to the Protocol or African Intergovernmental Organisations.

Non-Governmental Organisations with observer status before the African Commission and individuals can also institute cases directly before the Court as long as the state against which they are complaining has deposited declaration.