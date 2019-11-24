Morocco: UN Should Treat Morocco As Occupier, Not Partner

Vitoria-Gasteiz — Head of the Algerian National Committee of Solidarity with the Sahrawi People (CNASPS) Said Ayachi underlined Friday, in Vitoria-Gasteiz, that Morocco must be treated as an occupier and not as a partner concerning the Sahrawi issue.

"Morocco occupied illegally the territory of Western Sahara and suppresses the Sahrawi people in their land. Morocco arrests, imprisons and tortures the Sahrawi people in their country. Morocco plunders the Sahrawi resources," denounced Ayachi at the opening of the 44th European Coordinating Conference of Support to the Sahrawi People (EUCOCO), whose works started in the afternoon.

All these deeds happen, added Ayachi, and the international community remains silent and without any call for order or condemnation of the Moroccan occupier which is still unpunished and protected thanks to the official France.

CNASPS' head said that the United Nations requested the Polisario Front to stop the military struggle. "The Sahrawi people accepted to do it provided that the United Nations commits to organizing a referendum on self-determination which is considered as a right in the eyes of the international law and the UN decolonization charter." It has been more than 27 years that the Sahrawi people are waiting for the organization of a self-determination referendum.

Ayachi said that Morocco "must be treated and called as an occupier, colonizer and not as a partner."

"We denounce, condemn all together and vigorously the European Union, and particularly Spain and France for their positions and their criminal and dishonorable schemes," he added.