Morocco: UN Should Treat Morocco As Occupier, Not Partner

24 November 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Vitoria-Gasteiz — Head of the Algerian National Committee of Solidarity with the Sahrawi People (CNASPS) Said Ayachi underlined Friday, in Vitoria-Gasteiz, that Morocco must be treated as an occupier and not as a partner concerning the Sahrawi issue.

"Morocco occupied illegally the territory of Western Sahara and suppresses the Sahrawi people in their land. Morocco arrests, imprisons and tortures the Sahrawi people in their country. Morocco plunders the Sahrawi resources," denounced Ayachi at the opening of the 44th European Coordinating Conference of Support to the Sahrawi People (EUCOCO), whose works started in the afternoon.

All these deeds happen, added Ayachi, and the international community remains silent and without any call for order or condemnation of the Moroccan occupier which is still unpunished and protected thanks to the official France.

CNASPS' head said that the United Nations requested the Polisario Front to stop the military struggle. "The Sahrawi people accepted to do it provided that the United Nations commits to organizing a referendum on self-determination which is considered as a right in the eyes of the international law and the UN decolonization charter." It has been more than 27 years that the Sahrawi people are waiting for the organization of a self-determination referendum.

Ayachi said that Morocco "must be treated and called as an occupier, colonizer and not as a partner."

"We denounce, condemn all together and vigorously the European Union, and particularly Spain and France for their positions and their criminal and dishonorable schemes," he added.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Morocco
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.