Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Wins Male Athlete of the Year - What They Said

24 November 2019
Olympic marathon champion and World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year.

Kipchoge, 35, beat four other contestants to retain the award during the World Athletics gala in Monaco on Saturday night.

Kenyans led by politicians took to social media to congratulate Eliud, who also won the award last year.

"Congratulations @EliudKipchoge on winning the World Male Athlete of the Year 2019 award. You are an inspiration to many and keep flying the Kenyan," tweeted ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter tweeted, "Congratulations @EliudKipchogefor being crowned the male athlete of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019. You've continuously kept flying the Kenyan flag high, running clean and pushing the limits of not only yourself but a whole generation. Well done!

"Congratulations@EliudKipchogefor winning the male athlete of the year award. Keep flying the Kenyan flag high. We are proud of you," tweeted Migori County Senator Ochilo Ayacko.

Journalist Carol Radull also took to Twitter to commend Kipchoge for the accolade, "Congratulations@EliudKipchogefor winning the male athlete of the year award. Keep flying the Kenyan flag high. We are proud of you.

"EliudKipchoge is the GOAT. . . .Congratulations," wrote Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua on Twitter.

