South Africa: Joburg's Fire-Trap Bank of Lisbon Building Comes Down

The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, in which three firefighters lost their lives last year while battling a blaze, is no more.

It was imploded in a controlled explosion on Sunday morning.

#Demolition The Bank of Lisbon in the JHB CBD has been demolished in one fell swoop. The area is covered in thick smoke, dust everywhere @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/XX9jYU2vrG-- Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 24, 2019

The Gauteng provincial government made the decision to implode it after a structural assessment on the building was conducted, following the fatal fire in September 2018.

The 31-storey building was situated at 37 Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street, in Johannesburg central.

"After an assessment was conducted by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and posed a threat of collapsing if left [unchecked]," infrastructure development department head Bethuel Netshiswinzhe said on Wednesday.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi were the firefighters who died on duty on that day.

They were among 48 people, including four police officers, who were on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Jet Demolition (Pty) Ltd, who won the bid to implode the building, will complete the clearing of the site in March 2020.

