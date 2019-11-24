South Africa: Joburg's Fire-Trap Bank of Lisbon Building Comes Down

24 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, in which three firefighters lost their lives last year while battling a blaze, is no more.

It was imploded in a controlled explosion on Sunday morning.

#Demolition The Bank of Lisbon in the JHB CBD has been demolished in one fell swoop. The area is covered in thick smoke, dust everywhere @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/XX9jYU2vrG-- Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 24, 2019

The Gauteng provincial government made the decision to implode it after a structural assessment on the building was conducted, following the fatal fire in September 2018.

The 31-storey building was situated at 37 Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street, in Johannesburg central.

"After an assessment was conducted by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and posed a threat of collapsing if left [unchecked]," infrastructure development department head Bethuel Netshiswinzhe said on Wednesday.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi were the firefighters who died on duty on that day.

They were among 48 people, including four police officers, who were on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Jet Demolition (Pty) Ltd, who won the bid to implode the building, will complete the clearing of the site in March 2020.

#Demolition The Bank of Lisbon in the JHB CBD has been demolished in one fell swoop. The area is covered in thick smoke, dust everywhere @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/XX9jYU2vrG-- Azarrah Karrim (@azarrahk) November 24, 2019

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.