Kenya: Angry Arsenal Fan Blasts Players for 'Jogging Like Kenyans'

A disappointed Arsenal fan has compared Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi's display to 'Kenyans jogging in a marathon' during Saturday 2-2 draw at home to Southampton.

Speaking to AFTV after the game, the visibly emotional fan sharply criticized the squad, saying the these two players should have done more to help contain the opponent's attack in the run up to the second goal.

"Secondly, the second goal... Torreira, Guendouzi... they think they were doing a marathon? They were jogging... like Kenyans! No! No! With all due respect to Kenyans, what I'm trying to say is, they were not showing urgency. What's that?," the bespectacled man fumes.

Following the result against Southampton and pressure is beginning to pile on under-fire manager Unai Emery.

The team is currently placed in an unfamiliar seventh place on the 20-team English Premier League standings.