Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Opens Up About Dating Rotimi

23 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee has opened up about her new relationship with Nigerian-American Hollywood actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Andre from the series "Power".

Vanessa, speaking in an interview with Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian blogger, showered praises on her new beau whom she says is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

It took her two days after meeting Rotimi to know that he is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, she claimed.

Rotimi she says he challenges her intellect and he is a person who always does everything to make sure she is happy.

VACATION

"Lakini ana busara sana, yaani anakuzidi busara, Rotimi ako hivyo ananishinda busara pengine ni kwa sababu ameishi katika maisha ya, ameishi Marekani au ameishi katika maisha ya kuona na kujifunza mengi mapema. Ni mtu ambaye ananipa ushauri ambao sijawahi pata kwa mtu yeyote duniani. Yaani unaweza kukaa naye ukajitafakari maisha yako yote ulikuwa unafanya nini," said Vanessa Mdee.

She added: "We took a break na tuliahadiana kwamba hatutashika simu, tutachukuwa muda kidigo wa kupumzika, tutaweka pembeni social media and just talk and feel and it took me two days to know that huyu ndio mwanaume nitakuwa naye maishani mwangu yote."

The Never-Ever hit maker also said that she will be spending more time in the US to be with Rotimi.

Vanessa confirmed in October that she was dating Rotimi after they were spotted while on vacation in Miami Beach, Florida getting cozy.

