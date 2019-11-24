Zimbabwe: Chamisa - Mnangagwa Has Shown His Hand Behind Mugabe Brutality

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says the brutal handling of innocent citizens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime were signs the under-fire national leader was the driving force behind similar atrocities during late former President Robert Mugabe's reign.

Chamisa was reacting to the savage attacks on his supporters by anti-riot police after his foiled attempt to deliver his Hope of the Nation Address (HONA) in front of his followers outside the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, the MDC's headquarters on Wednesday.

"People hoped for change but what it has proven is that nothing has changed. We are still back to the old days," Chamisa told the media.

"If anything, Mr. Mugabe is now looking like a small boy when it comes to the manual of dictatorship.

"Mnangagwa has scaled new levels of dictatorship, literally showing that he was indeed the man who was behind the dictatorship we have seen in this country.

"He is simply the dictator we must be able to confront."

Truckloads of anti-riot officers descended on hundreds of MDC supporters who had responded to the call to come and listen to Chamisa.

Passers-by were, equally, caught up in the skirmishes, in scenes that have invited strong condemnation from the international community.

Mnangagwa was State Security Minister during the dark Gukurahundi era in which 20 000 civilians died during Mugabe's rule in the early years of independence.

He was Justice Minister during the early 2000s when stringent security laws were enacted before he would later become Vice President and go on to mastermind a military coup that toppled his boss 2017.

Critics feel the brutal hand with which Mugabe handled opponents has not disappeared under Mnangagwa's so-called New Dispensation in which over a dozen have been killed by security forces.