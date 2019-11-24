Zimbabwe: Mimosa Loses Almost U.S.$1 Million to Former Employees

MIMOSA Mining Company has dragged to court, a syndicate of former employees who allegedly swindled the company of nearly US$1 million after they manipulated signatures to authorise unlawful payments.

In summons now before the High Court, the suspects manipulated signatures that authorised overtime and acting allowances, earning themselves extra allowances that did not tally with their grades.

One of the ex-employees is one Dumisani Gwirambira who allegedly stole US$52 530, 98.

"At the time defendant was employed by the plaintiff, he fraudulently misrepresented that he was entitled to certain allowances securing for himself US$54 375, 75," read the summons.

Court papers show that Gwirambira acknowledged his indebtedness to the plaintiff on September 5, 2019 and undertook to pay the full amount before September 30.

"He also agreed to pay the legal cost in the event that plaintiff institutes legal proceedings to recover the money. He made part payments leaving an outstanding balance of US$52 530, 98."

Summons were also filed against one Aaron Chibi.

The mine claims that he benefited US$30 653, 06 in the heist. Defendant is liable to Plaintiff for the said amount of US$30 653.06.

"Plaintiff prays for judgement against defendant in the amount of US$30 653, 06 plus interest."

The platinum miner has also filed summons against Tendai Shakah and several others.

"When making these fraudulent misrepresentations, defendant knew it was false," read the court papers.

The scam was unearthed after an internal audit was carried out.

Seventeen former workers have been hauled to court over the scam.

The court heard the money was stolen between June 6, 2017 to January 26, 2018.

Mimosa Mining company says the suspects have refused to pay back despite demand prompting the mine to approach the courts.