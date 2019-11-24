Uganda: Bobi Wine Named Male Politician of the Year

24 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is yet again in a celebratory mood after he was named male politician of the year by the Young Africa Leaders' Summit 2019 (YALS 2019) in Accra, Ghana..

In a two-day YALS 2019, an initiative of the Young Politicians and Leaders Network (YPLN), a global movement of young change agents dedicated to training its cohort to take up leadership roles to influence the future of Africa and the world at large, the 37-year-old singer-cum politician was unanimously voted on Saturday as one of the continent's most exceptional youth figures aggregating ideas into relevant themes able to shape policy in Africa.

"Humbling recognition from the African Young Leaders' Summit, 2019. I am grateful to all young leaders across Africa who selected me for this award. I dedicate it to all comrades and friends who sacrifice daily to see that Uganda and Africa get better. Aluta continua," Mr Kyagulanyi who has lately turned into President Museveni's biggest critic tweeted on Sunday.

Some of the attributes for Mr Kyagulayi's recognition include included strong leadership abilities, representational, communication skills, and the ability to develop networks to build partnerships and diversify programme resources, according to YPLN.

This comes just days after Mr Kyagulanyi who has already declared his intention to challenge Mr Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections made it to the 'TIME 100 Next' list of the world's most influential people.

'TIME 100 Next' is a new list, part of an ongoing expansion of the flagship 'TIME 100 franchise'--that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.

Bobi Wine was listed alongside 16 others in the Phenoms, a category that recognizes people who achieve a lot quickly.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

