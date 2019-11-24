Uganda: Socialite Bryan White Spends Another Night in Police Custody

Kampala socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White spent his second night in police custody after efforts to negotiate with his alleged creditors failed.

Bryan White who is famed for his lavish lifestyle and dishing out money to revellers is currently detained at Special Investigations Division at Kireka on the offence of obtaining goods by false pretence.

Police sources said Sunday that negotiations between Bryan White and his alleged creditors will continue and he's likely to be released on police bond.

On Saturday, Bryan White paid the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman for Eastern Uganda, Captain Mike Mukula $40,000 (about Shs148) for his car he took, but failed to honour payment terms as they had agreed.

On Saturday, a beaming Mukula posted a photo of himself and the socialite saying he had forgiven him after resolving issues between themselves.

"Humility is a virtue!!!! I have resolved all outstanding issues with Brian White-Kirumira as patriots and nationalists. Chapter closed. Leadership is about responsibility and resolving all issues given the opportunity...The Bible and the Quran teach us to forgive and pray for those that have wronged you ...Let God the Almighty judge," a beaming Mukula tweeted.

After his arrest on Friday, the socialite who has on several occasions claimed to be an ardent supporter of President Museveni and his NRM party expressed his frustration and cursed government.

"I supported, worked and even invested my money in the government, but if they have decided to put me down, it is okay, besides I'm fed up with Uganda," said Bryan White on Friday while at CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

In the past media interviews, Bryan White claimed he inherited riches from from his late wealthy Italian stepfather Claudio. Claudio was reportedly a businessman dealing in real estate. He would buy old houses, renovate them and re-sell them.

However, Bryan White's landlord and Captain Mukula, are some of the people who rushed to CID headquarters with claims of over Shs1 billion.

The CID spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Charles Twine, said Friday that Bryan White was arrested for obtaining vehicles by false pretence.

"He says he got vehicles from one Yassah Matovu Seguya and made all payments. He provided bank receipts but they are said to be those of earlier transactions, which brings in an element that before he got the cars, he had a premeditated mind with intent to defraud Seguya of his goods," ASP Twine said.

The vehicles were tracked by Interpol but were not cleared by their country of destination as required by the new international standards. However, later it was found out that this was used as a decoy to impound the vehicles.

Police raided Kirumira's home in Buziga in Makindye on Friday morning and impounded two vehicles. The third car was tracked and intercepted along Entebbe Road.

Each vehicle costs around Shs350m.