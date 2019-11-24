Uganda: Four Ugandan Women Detained for Blocking Road Traffic in Delhi - Reports

24 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Four women from Uganda have been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus on a busy road in Delhi, India, according to reports.

Local reports indicated that the women identified as Gloria Nabvare, Maarima, Namakula Kurolin, Daralu Chirtin, all said to be natives of Mukono and Kampala were arrested in the wee hours of Saturday morning for allegedly creating a ruckus on and blocking traffic on MG Road.

The women aged between 25 and 30 years had been staying at a hotel in Delhi and were regular visitors to pubs and bars on MG Road, according to an online publication, indiatimes.com.

"They were creating ruckus and disturbing peace in the area besides blocking traffic. When we asked them to show their passports and visa, they failed. So we arrested them," tribuneindia.com quotes the MG Road police post incharge, Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumari, as saying.

A case against them was registered at Sector 29 police station under sections 3 and 14 of India's Foreigners Act. They were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody before the Ugandan embassy was informed.

