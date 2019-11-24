Congo-Kinshasa: Small Airliner Crashes in Goma, DR Congo

24 November 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A plane reportedly carrying 19 passengers and crew has crashed into a suburb of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It was taking off on a flight to Beni, said regional authorities.

The operator of the twin-engine Dornier-228 aircraft, the local airline Busy Bee, said the flight had on board 17 passengers and two crew members.

The French news agency AFP, quoting Goma rescue coordinator Joseph Makundi, said 23 bodies had been pulled from wreckage.

The crash site was among residential homes near Goma's international airport.

The Congolese media outlet actualite.cd said the airline regularly ran medical evacuations in remote areas of eastern DRC.

Fire tenders of Goma city and the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO were at the crash scene, said actualite.cd.

Sunday's flight was bound for Beni, 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma.

In October, a cargo plane operating from Goma bound for Kinshasa crashed an hour after take-off in Congo's central province of Sankuru, killing all eight passengers and crew.

On its catalog of airlines banned from operating in Europe, the European Union lists 21 Congolese airlines, including Busy Bee.

ipj/ng (Reuters, AFP; AP)

