Sudanese Students Win Prizes in Global Challenge, Dubai 2019

A team of seven Sudanese engineering students has won three out of 20 prizes in the recent Global Challenge 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The third edition of the annual robotics competition - the first to be hosted outside the Americas - drew the participation of more than 1,500 students from 191 countries.

The Sudanese students, drawn from the Sudan University of Science and Technology and the universities of Khartoum and Alneelain, have won the appreciation of the referees in building robots, winning the golden rating.

Further, they won the 'team's additional initiative' prize and 'the distinct supervisor' prize. The latter prize was won by Sudanese supervisor Ahmed Abdelwadood of the Faculty of Engineering, the Sudan University of Science and Technology. Arbitrators said Abdelwadood had won the prize for 'his commitment and his support and his encouragement of the team.'

The Sudan team has also won the third prize (the safety prize) for their 'commitment to the safety rules while building the robot and during the challenge days.'

According to the organizers, the competition was organized under the slogan 'United by Land, Connected by Oceans'.

The organizers said the global youth robotics event resonated with humanity's wider ambition to motivate people from around the world to clean up our oceans to build a brighter future for our planet.

FIRST Global was established as a US-based not-for-profit public charity to provide the framework for an "Olympics"-style robotics challenge. FIRST Global invites one team from every nation to participate in an international robotics event that builds bridges between high school students with different backgrounds, languages, religions, and customs.