Kenya: U.S.-Based Kenyan Singer Nominated for Grammy Awards

23 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

United States-based Kenyan singer J.S Ondara has been nominated for the 62nd scheduled for January 26, 2020.

Ondara's debut album Tales of America which was released in February 2019, was nominated under the best Americana Album category.

The album has 11 songs based on the life of an immigrant in America.

The singer was born and raised in Nairobi. He got into the music of artistes as a teenager and enjoyed singing, but his family could not afford instruments.

Ondara moved to the US as a student at the age of 20 after winning a green card lottery.

He settled in his idol Bob Dylan's home state of Minnesota and taught himself to play as he pursued a career in music.

He was featured on Billboards Emerging Artist in March 2019 and landed on the Billboard Heatseekers Album, Americana/Folk Album Sales, and Rock Album Sales charts.

