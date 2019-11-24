South Africa: Second Person Found Drowned At Sea Point, Two Still Missing

24 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

A second person was declared dead in the Sea Point drowning tragedy on Sunday, with two people still missing in the surf, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said as the rescue continued.

A man, believed to be in his early twenties, was found by surfers and an NSRI rescue swimmer swam out to them.

CPR was initiated, and on the arrival of the first sea rescue craft he was taken onboard and taken to the Three Anchor Bay slipway.

Paramedics conducted extensive CPR but after all efforts were exhausted he was declared dead.

Three NSRI stations, a Skymed helicopter and emergency medical services were scrambled when the alarm was raised over four people, including a woman.

Earlier, one man out of the group of four was found.

"Despite extensive CPR efforts, that male, believed to be in his early twenties, has been declared deceased," said Lambinon.

The search for the remaining two people continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

