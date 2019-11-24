South Africa: Two Joburg Cops Killed While Responding to a Hijacking Incident

24 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A man who had been reported missing after he was hijacked along with his car in Winchester Hills, was dumped by his hijackers in Noordgesig on Saturday evening. Passersby helped him get to the Orlando police station where he received assistance.

His white BMW was also recovered after the South African Police Service (SAPS) members responded to reports of a suspicious car in Klipspruit West. This led to suspects inside the car fleeing, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

Meanwhile, National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the killing of two police officers who died on Saturday night.

In a statement, Sitole further ordered a manhunt for the alleged cop killers.

"At approximately 20:00 last night a Captain and a Warrant Officer responded to a hi-jacking complaint at Leonie Street, Winchester Hills shortly after he (the Captain) visited the Booysens Police Station as the duty officer", SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

Police say it is unclear whether the officials were responding to the hijacking, which saw the white BMW being taken.

"Initial reports suggest the two members came under fire and they were both fatally wounded at Vleiroos Street while on their way to the complaint."

"We cannot rest until these killers have been found", said General Sitole.

"While police are working around the clock to find these killers, we want to also appeal to anyone with information to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111", added General Sitole.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

People are also encouraged to download MySAPSApp via Play Store. This will allow one easy access to the South African Police Service as well as to provide tip-offs to the SAPS.

