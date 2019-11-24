South Africa: Gunmen Storm Bedford Centre, One Suspect Shot Dead

24 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after armed men stormed a jewellery store in Bedford Centre in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. In an ensuing shootout with mall security, one suspect was killed.

According to Community Policing Forum chairperson, Gavin Henry, five men entered the shopping centre holding AK47 firearms when a security guard spotted them and raised the alarm.

"One of the entrance guards noticed them entering with their weapons and called in on the radio an armed robbery.

"One of the tactical guys responded and they started shooting at him first. He returned fire and the rest fled," Henry explained.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspect was declared dead on the scene.

"One security officer was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly hit by one of the suspects as the latter fled the scene," she added. She said the suspects made off in two vehicles and [took] some watches. It's unclear at this stage what the make and the value of the watches are .

"Police recovered on the scene a rifle - AK47 - with two loaded magazines. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing for further investigation," Peters said.

In the video, which was posted on the Facebook group Intelligence Bureau SA, shots suddenly go off as people can be heard screaming in the background.

No other fatalities have been reported besides but some shoppers were treated for shock.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.