Nigeria: American Rapper, Future Storms Lagos for Live Concert Dec 29

24 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Opeyemi Kehinde

Lagos — American rapper and singer, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, popularly called 'Future' has confirmed that he's coming to Lagos, Nigeria as hip-hop fans anticipate thrilling performance in his first ever live concert in Africa.

The Future Live in concert, billed to hold on December 29, 2019, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is organised by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC).

The international hip-hop superstar made the announcement on his Instagram fan page @futurexsavage.

He said: "For all my Nigerian followers, Future will be performing in Lagos on December 29th."

The songwriter and record producer, who has registered an amazing year in his career with two chart-topping albums, Grammy award for Best Rap Performance and recently concluded Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill, is set to continue in this greatness as he comes to Africa's entertainment and commercial hub, Lagos.

Future, who recently dropped his seventh studio album, The WIZRD, has a large fan base in Nigeria which can be traced back since the release of his debut studio album, "Magnified" and other smashing hits such as 'Mask off' and 'Turn on the lights'.

'Future Live in Concert' joins the list of other anticipated concerts in December including Kizz Daniel Live and 2Baba Live billed for December 26 & 28, 2019 respectively.

For all my nigerian followers, Future will be performing in Lagos on december 29th🇳🇬🦅🔜 @future #nigeria #futurehendrix #vvs #gold #diamond #jewelry #futurehendrix #freebandz

A post shared by Future Hendrix Fanpage🦅 (@futurexsavage) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

