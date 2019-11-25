Guinea Bissau: Vote Counting Begins in Guinea-Bissau Presidential Poll

Photo: Aljazeera/YouTube
The crowd at a presidential campaign rally in Guinea Bissau.
24 November 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By VOA News

Vote counting has started in Guinea-Bissau's presidential election -- a country that has seen hardly any political stability since independence from Portugal 45 years ago.

President Jose Mario Vaz is looking for a second five-year term. He is the only president since independence to survive a full term without a coup or assassination.

His chief competitor is former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira. Both candidates promise to respect the results. Ten other candidates also ran.

Pereira was one of six prime ministers Vaz fired during his presidency. He fired Prime Minister Aristides Gomes in late October and named a new head of government. But Gomes refused to step down. The regional bloc ECOWAS intervened to prevent the country from exploding into violence.

Whoever becomes the country's next president will face numerous challenges in one of the world's poorest countries, including poverty, corruption, drug trafficking, and badly needed improvements in health care and education.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff next month.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Guinea Bissau
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.