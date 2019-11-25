Nigeria: Ighalo, Osimhen, Nnadozie, Oshoala Nominated for CAF Awards

24 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi have been shortlisted for the 2019 CAF Men Footballer of the Year award.

The trio were nominated alongside 27 others in a list released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday.

Usual suspects, Mohammed Salah of Egypt, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, also made the cut.

The Women's Player of the Year category boasts of record holder, Christiana Kgatalana of South Africa as well as three-time winner, Asisat Oshoala, and fellow compatriot, Uchenna Kanu.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chidinma Nnadozie, who was impressive at the 2019 World Cup in France, also secured a spot in the list alongside six others.

Other award categories include the African Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Interclubs Player of the Year.

The awards, scheduled for January, will take place in Egypt. (NAN)

