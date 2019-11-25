Rwanda: 16 Rwandan Female Entrepreneurs to Receive Investment Awards

25 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Sixteen female Rwandan entrepreneurs are among the 100 East African women entrepreneurs who will be announced today as winners of the inaugural 2X Invest2Impact Awards at the Global Gender Summit in Kigali.

The Global Gender Summit scheduled to take 25 - 27 this month in Kigali is organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) with other multilateral partners.

It takes place every after two years with an objective of sharing best practices and investment to accelerate progress for gender equality and women's empowerment in Africa and around the world.

This year's edition that will be graced by the First lady of Rwanda Mrs Jeannette Kagame will dig into issues of how gender equality and women's empowerment can be achieved; scaling up innovative financing, enabling legal, regulatory and institutional environments.

The event brings together leaders from government, development institutions, private sector, civil society and academia.

Among the things on the agenda of the summit are the 2X Invest2Impact organized and launched by the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) of Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States of America in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The Invest2Impact initiative was launched in July 2019 to provide entrepreneurs with networking opportunities, mentorship, business development services, visibility and access to funding, to enable their businesses to grow.

The competition looks at established women-owned businesses at the growth stage, poised for investment capital.

Depending on the awards category, the winners are able to walk away with prizes ranging from business investment and mentoring; to cash prizes; crowdfunding, and visibility opportunities.

The Invest2Impact initiative aims to reach women-owned businesses that may otherwise face barriers in accessing investment capital; contribute to the community of women business owners and leaders in the region.

It also aims to gather and share lessons learned on women in business and gender lens investing, increase visibility and momentum for gender-lens investing, and pilot an investment prospecting model that could be replicated in other regions.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Women
Investment
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.