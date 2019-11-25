Rwanda: Kagere Shortlisted for CAF Interclub Player of the Year

Rwanda international Meddie Kagere was on Sunday named among the final 20 candidates for the CAF Interclubs Player of the Year 2019.

Kagere made his Amavubi debut in 2011 and has since featured for the national team 35 times. He has 12 international goals to his name.

BREAKING: #Rwanda international and @SimbaSCTanzania striker Meddie Kagere among the 20 candidates for the CAF Interclubs Player of the Year 2019. pic.twitter.com/iVV9ADWrQ7

-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 24, 2019

At club level, the 32-year old features for Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC, a side he helped to reach the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League last season.

He previously played for Mukura, Police and Rayon Sports in Rwanda Premier League.

The Interclubs Player of the Year Award has been reintroduced this year and will be dedicated to honouring key actors in CAF's club competitions.