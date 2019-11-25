Kenya/Rwanda: Missing Rwandan Defender Kayumba Rumoured to Have Quit Ingwe Den

24 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards defender Soter Kayumba has gone AWOL amid fears that he has ditched the club following a pay dispute.

The team's vice-captain has been missing since featuring in his team's 4-1 loss to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby on November 10.

GONE MISSING

He is said to have asked the club's management for permission to go to his native Rwanda during the international break, but he never returned.

The player has since missed Leopards' 2-2 draw away to Bandari in Mombasa on Thursday and was also not in the squad to face Kisumu All-Stars in Machakos on Sunday.

"His manager has asked the club to pay him his pending salaries if they wish to have his services," a source explained to Nairobi News.

PAY DISPUTE

Leopards have not paid its players' salaries for the past four months, ever since sponsors SportPesa pulled the plug on a Sh58 million jersey sponsorship deal.

Kayumba's actions come barely two weeks after Malian forward Ismailia Diarra quit Leopards following a pay dispute.

And this past week, Sony Sugar were demoted from the Kenyan Premier League after failing to honour three matches in the competition, in a decision that left about 50-people, most of them youth, jobless.

