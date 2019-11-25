Kenya: Olunga Scores Eight Goals in One Match for His Japanese Side Kashiwa Reysol

24 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Michael Olunga wrapped up his season in Japan by scoring eight times for Kashiwa Reysol in the final league assignment.

This tally also implies the Kenyan hitman completes the league season as the top marksman with 27 goals.

PROMOTION

This is the highest number of goals the 25-year-old has scored in a game, and also the most goal he has managed in a single season.

The Harambee Stars forward was on fire in what could be his last competitive game for the club, leading Reysol to a 13-1 thumping over Kyoto Sanga.

Reysol has already won the J2 League trophy and earned promotion to the top-flight last week, but still, Olunga and his teammates looked keen to sign off in style.

INTEREST IN OLUNGA

The feat comes two weeks after Olunga also scored for Kenya to earn that credible one-all draw away to Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Alexandria.

Olunga, has in the past turned out for Kenya's Gor Mahia and Spanish side Girona, joined Reysol from China club Guizhou Zhicheng.

It has been reported that Germany Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are keen on signing him.

He has in the past been linked to English Championship side Cardiff City.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.