Kenya: Olunga Scores Eight Goals in One Match for His Japanese Side Kashiwa Reysol

Michael Olunga wrapped up his season in Japan by scoring eight times for Kashiwa Reysol in the final league assignment.

This tally also implies the Kenyan hitman completes the league season as the top marksman with 27 goals.

PROMOTION

This is the highest number of goals the 25-year-old has scored in a game, and also the most goal he has managed in a single season.

The Harambee Stars forward was on fire in what could be his last competitive game for the club, leading Reysol to a 13-1 thumping over Kyoto Sanga.

Reysol has already won the J2 League trophy and earned promotion to the top-flight last week, but still, Olunga and his teammates looked keen to sign off in style.

INTEREST IN OLUNGA

The feat comes two weeks after Olunga also scored for Kenya to earn that credible one-all draw away to Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Alexandria.

Olunga, has in the past turned out for Kenya's Gor Mahia and Spanish side Girona, joined Reysol from China club Guizhou Zhicheng.

It has been reported that Germany Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are keen on signing him.

He has in the past been linked to English Championship side Cardiff City.