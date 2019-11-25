Kenya: Medical Practitioners Threaten Strike in Kisumu Over Pending Pay Increase

Kisumu — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to mobilise its members to boycott work in Kisumu County over failure to implement an agreement on a pay increase.

The union issued a 14-day strike notice to the county government of Kisumu on Saturday over a 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The medics led by branch Chairman Lameck Omweri accused the county government of failing to fully implement the CBA and signed with doctors.

In the letter addressed to Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo, Omweri said the dispute on the breach of the CBA has dragged on for long, with no efforts to resolve it.

"Your Government has failed to implement the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Return to Work Formula signed on 24th, June 2019 and failed to respond to our demand letter dated 28th October, 2019," read the letter also sent to media houses.

He however, said the union remains available for dialogue within the 14-day window period after which all the Union members will down tools in all public health facilities in Kisumu County.