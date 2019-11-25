Kenya: Olunga Nets Eight Goals in Massive Victory

24 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga hit eight goals as his side Kashiwa Reysol put 13 past a hapless Kyoto Sanga in the Japanese second division league on Sunday.

Olunga, who has been in fine form with his club, opened the floodgates of goals six minutes after kickoff before going on to add goals in the 23rd, 33rd, 57th, 65th, 67th, 76th and wrapping up with a goal one minute into the added injury time.

The heavy win saw Kashiwa Reysol opened a five-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of Yokohama FC who are second while Omiya Ardija are third on 75 points with all the teams having played 42 matches.

Olunga has so far netted 26 goals for his club in 30 appearances accompanied with seven assists while in the league cup he has two goals in three appearances.

