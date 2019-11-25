Nigeria: One Dead, Two Injured in Road Crash On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

24 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Sunday, said that one person died, while two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred at Onihale area, near Owode-Ijako, on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Temitope Oseni, the TRACE Unit Commander, Owode-Ijako, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident occurred at about 6.15 a.m. on Sunday.

She explained that a truck, with no registration number, heading to Sango-Ota from Abeokuta, lost control due to a burst tyre.

Ms Oseni said that the vehicle somersaulted twice, resulting in the death of the motor boy, while the driver and one other sustained injuries.

She explained that the motor boy was trying to jump out of the vehicle when he hit his head on the road, which resulted in his death.

"The corpse of the victim has been taken for burial by the family members, while the survivors are receiving treatment in an disclosed hospital in Ifo, Ogun," 'she said.

The TRACE unit commander said that the vehicle had been towed to Ifo police station to ease traffic flow in the area.

She advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained and desist from the use of used tyres to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.