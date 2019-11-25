West Africa: Buhari Sympathizes With Kenya, DRC Over Fatal Floods, Mudslides

24 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Salome Nuhu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed his compassion with the government and people of Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, over the fatal floods and devastating mudslides that wreaked havoc in certain parts of their countries.

Addressing the recent incidents in both countries, Mr Buhari said "the government of Nigeria sympathizes with you and the victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides." He said it is important for Africa to develop an emergency management response system that will drastically reduce the impact of such occurrences.

"Emergency management response is one of Africa's biggest challenges of development, and we should work together to find a common strategy to minimize the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes," he said.

Kenya

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 24 people were killed by landslides and floods in West Pokot County, Kenya on Saturday.

The landslides and floods are said to have been caused by torrential rains.

The coordinator of Kenya's National Government Affirmative Action Fund, Emmanuel Ameme, revealed that "an undisclosed number of people were missing on Saturday, while infrastructure including roads and bridges had been damaged."

Damages in Kenya are expected to be worse because the rivers are swelling again.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Guardian Newspaper also reported on Saturday that 25 people had been killed in the DRC's northwestern Equateur.

Ten deaths were recorded in DRC province of North Ubangi, more than 180,000 people need humanitarian support and at least 50,000 people were affected by the continuous downpour.

These devastating figures have led the government to declare a state of emergency.

