Rwanda: Division 2 League Start Postponed

24 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local football governing body, Ferwafa, has postponed the start date of the 2019/2020 second division league to November 30.

The second tier's new season was initially to get underway on Saturday, November 23, but Ferwafa was forced to push it after only ten clubs had fulfilled all the requirements for club licensing regulations.

Speaking to Sunday Sport, Ferwafa Secretary-General Francois Regis Uwayezu confirmed the development.

"More than half of the clubs were not ready, reason why we have decided to push the starting date by one week," he said.

The clubs who were ready for the new season as per the initial schedule included; Etoile de L'Est, Rwamagana City, Amagaju, Alpha FC, Rutsiro, Gitikinyoni, Vision, Sec Academy, Pepiniere and Vision JN.

