Kenyan Striker Olunga Scores Eight Goals in Japanese League Match

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored eight goals as his club, Kashiwa Reysol thrashed Kyoto Sanga 13-1 in a Japanese second-tier league match at the Sankyo Frontier Stadium in Kashiwa on Sunday.

Kashiwa finishes top of the log with 84 matches from 42 matches and automatically earns promotion back to the J1 league, while Olunga finishes second best top scorer with 27 goals, one shy of Brazilian forward Leonardo who plays for Albirex Niigata.

Against Kyoto Sanga, Brazilian Cristian da Silva grabbed a hat trick, while Matheus Savio and Yusuke Segawa scored one each.

Olunga, who joined Kashiwa Reysol during the 2017/18 season, is said to be on his way out of the team with strong interest from an unnamed team in Germany as well as several others in Europe.