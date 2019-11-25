Kenya: Gor Mahia Sink Bandari in Mombasa

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia were too good for hots Bandari beating them 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League tie at the Mbaraki grounds on Sunday.

Goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afiriye either side of halftime, coupled by a penalty miss from Bandari's William Wadri made it a good outing for K'Ogalo.

The league leaders increased their tally to 24 points, six ahead of second-placed Tusker who beat Posta Rangers 1-0 earlier.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala said he carried the blamed for the defeat, but added that he will reach out to the club management and players to see where the problem is.

"This is our eighth game which we have failed to win and it is now worrying," he said.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Poklack praised his charges for seeing off a difficult opponent.

"I watched our opponents game against AFC Leopards and I got few things to work out and plan how to tackle them., I'm happy my boys played as per my instructions," he said.

In the first five minutes, Bandari had an upper hand with Yema Mwana and William Wadri testing Gor goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who made brilliant saves.

The next 15 minutes belonged to the visitors where they managed to get three consecutive corners, which Samuel Onyango failed to utilise well, forcing with some fans to call on other player to take the set pieces.

In the 25th minute, a fine free kick by Dan Otewa was connected by Mwana who sent a hard shot which Oluoch made a daring save. In the 37th minute, Abdalla Hassan made a solo move from the centre and blasted the ball which beat Oluoch, but the Gor defence cleared their lines.

Gor got their first goal at stroke of half time when Onyango received a fine pass from Yikpe Gnamien and sent a powerful ground shot past the helpless Michael Wanyika.

In the second half, Gor started to attack vigorously pinning their opponents into their territory and it was no surprise when in the 48th minute, Francis Afriye dribbled past three Bandari defenders to send a shot into the far corner of the net.

In the 64th minute, Bandari could have reduced the deficit when Hassan was fouled inside the box and was awarded a penalty. But Wadri's powerful kick was punched by Oluoch, who made another save from the Bandari player's rebound.

A minute before the final whistle, Bandari had another golden chance to get a consolation, but Mwana who got a fine pass from hard-working Shaaban Kenga, failed to kick and Gor defender cleared the danger.