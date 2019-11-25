Kenya: Mike Sonko Wants EACC Official Barred From Investigating Him

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he is ready to be investigated, but not by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Sonko, who was recently summoned by the anti-graft agency, said he is willing to be investigated a competent body.

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, Mr Sonko said that his misgivings about EACC emanates from a tiff with the agency's head of investigations Abdi Mohamud.

Mr Miller argues that his client would be prejudiced because he is pursuing Mr Mohamud over an alleged grabbing of land in Mugoya Estate in South C, Nairobi, and the acquisition of Integrity Centre.

SUMMONS

Mr Sonko, who wants Mr Mohamud barred from investigating him, has faulted the continuous summons he has been receiving from EACC and Mr Mohamud, even after filing a case against them.

"Governor Sonko is not saying he is above the law but pending hearing and determination of this matter that is before the court, EACC and Mr Mohamud should be barred from investigating him," said Mr Miller.

Last week, the anti-graft agency, through documents filed in court, revealed an intricate web of corruption at City Hall, with the governor allegedly receiving kickbacks amounting to Sh39 million from companies doing business with City Hall.

In the expose, four companies allegedly affiliated with the governor's close friends cumulatively diverted some Sh39 million to their related companies before the money ended up in the governor's accounts.

INVESTIGATION

During the period under investigation, EACC reported that Hardi Enterprises received over Sh357 million, Amaco Insurance, linked to Deputy President William Ruto, received Sh158 million, Yiro Enterprises Ltd Sh103 million while Web Tribe got Sh102 million.

Yiro and Hardi are among the 14 companies that are said to have been paid Sh524 million this year to collect garbage in the city.

Amaco, since 2013, had a running contract to insure county government vehicles while Web Tribe, which operates as JamboPay, was until May this year providing e-payment revenue collection for the county.

ALLY ARRESTED

EACC further revealed that Amaco sent Sh23.3 million to Arbab Auto Ltd, which in turn sent Mr Sonko Sh17 million during the period under investigation.

Moreover, Yiro Enterprises Ltd and Web Tribe sent Sh14.1 million and Sh10 million respectively to ROG Securities Ltd. Out of this cumulated amounts, ROG sent Sh10.4 million to Mr Sonko.

Arbab and ROG Security Ltd are both owned by Mr Anthony Otieno Ombok, alias Jamal, a Mr Sonko ally who in 2018 was arrested in connection with assaulting Nairobi Central Business District Association Chairman Timothy Muriuki in the full glare of cameras during a press conference.