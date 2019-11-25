South Africa: The Price of Austerity - Adding Up the Costs of Economic Denialism

analysis

Our minister of finance is perpetuating the myths of austerity economics at the very moment when many other parts of the world, and even the IMF, have been forced to acknowledge that it does nothing but damage.

Last week Maverick Citizen published an interview with Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.

Stiglitz is a progressive economist and a good friend of South Africa. As a Nobel Prize recipient, he's up there with the best, talked of in the same breath as John Maynard Keynes and his nemesis Milton Friedman. Stiglitz has advised our government on its economic policy and during the interview, he was asked whether South Africa is "imposing austerity at a time when it's going to have a contractionary impact?"

His answer was that:

"Austerity will have a contractionary impact, the question is, do you need it now? And I would suggest that probably not... The cost today - both economically and politically - of austerity is very high and I can't imagine that there aren't things to spend on that would both be socially very productive and generate a lot of jobs, and be fiscally responsible."

Stiglitz is understandably diplomatic. So, below I record some of the costs...