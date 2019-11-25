South Africa: S&P Cuts South Africa's Rating Outlook, Signalling Another Looming Downgrade

analysis

Citing low economic growth and rising fiscal deficits, rating agency S&P Global Ratings cut its outlook on South African debt to negative on Friday 22 November 2019, raising the prospect of a deeper slide into junk territory.

South Africa's borrowing costs look set to climb higher in 2020, leaving less money available for schools, clinics, blue-light brigades and SOE bailouts, after S&P cut the country's credit outlook to negative. The rating agency maintained South Africa's BB rating, which is two notches below investment grade, but its next move will almost certainly lower it another notch below that coveted status.

"The negative outlook indicates that South Africa's debt metrics are rapidly worsening as a result of the country's low GDP growth and high fiscal deficits," S&P said in a statement explaining its widely anticipated decision. The budget deficit is seen exceeding 6% of GDP, while the economy may have contracted in the third quarter of 2019, so S&P can hardly be accused of hyperbole. Its reasoning is based on cold, hard facts.

"We could lower the ratings if we were to observe continued fiscal deterioration, for example, due to higher pressure on spending, rising interest costs, or the crystallisation of contingent...