South Africa: NUMSA Humbled By South African Airways Management - and It Can't Lie About It

analysis

The benefit of the failed strike action to the progressive tax-paying citizens is that Numsa will now approach the restructuring of Eskom much more sober and alive to the reality of the country in general. They will be the spoilt brats no longer!

Irvin Jim seems to be a good student of Fidel Castro. Naturally. Except, in 1957 Castro had the advantage of operating and fighting in the deep, remote jungle of eastern Cuba, inaccessible to the general public and the media, for them to gauge his performance on the battlefield.

Thus Castro's own accounts of the execution of his rebellion against the corrupt and hated regime of Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista became the only version. The rebel Castro employed propaganda to more deadly effect than guns and bullets.

Using radio in particular, and well-choreographed radio interviews with newspaper correspondents from the US smuggled deep into the forests, Castro would lie through his teeth about the skirmishes his 82 men went through at the hands of Batista's 35,000-strong Cuban forces. Many of the first battles the ragtag army fought in the forests of mountainous Pico Turquino and Las Coloradas in eastern Cuba, and in which it was thoroughly defeated, turned...