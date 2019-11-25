South Africa: Service Delivery Must Take Precedence Over Compliance

opinion

While we must continue to do everything in our power to avoid corruption, we must not halt service delivery simply to comply with the auditor-general.

Last week, the auditor-general released his consolidated audit findings. Once again, the Western Cape has emerged with the best results, with all but one of our departments receiving an unqualified audit.

In his report, the AG notes: "Over the five years, there has been a solid and consistent pattern of good audit outcomes in the Western Cape, which can be attributed to the provincial leadership and accounting officers, and authorities instilling a culture of accountability and good governance."

As a government that prides itself on being competent and principled, these results are a reflection of our hard work. The Western Cape scored the highest percentage of clean audits at 79%. Gauteng, in second place, scored 30%.

The Western Cape health department was also the first provincial health department to record a clean audit. In a department of that size and complexity, with a growing number of patients and a dwindling budget, this is no mean feat.

But there is little reward for those who perform well and few consequences for those who don't.

What's more,...